New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANSlife) Halloween is right around the corner and what better way to celebrate this day than by sipping spicy coffee-based recipe? Add a spooky touch your daily cuppa with these unique and delectable recipes.

Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino

The most famed recipes which you should try making at home this Halloween. It’s a tasty, delicious and very simple recipe, and can be tried as a vegan option.

Ingredients

30 ml Espresso/Moka pot coffee

200 ml milk

3 tsp pumpkin puree

15 ml honey

Nutmeg (pinch of)

Cinnamon 1 stick

Whipped cream

Directions

In a pan take milk, honey, pumpkin puree, cinnamon stick, and nutmeg and boil it on medium heat. Once the milk starts boiling, remove it from the fire and also remove the cinnamon stick. Pour the milk mixture into a French press and just push and pull the plunger 6-8 times to get nice silky and smooth texture foam.

Take a shot of espresso or Moka pot coffee into a serving mug, and pour the milk with foam over the espresso. Make sure you get a thick layer of milk foam top, if you can’t manage to get it by pouring then just scoop it with a help of a spoon

For garnish, add whipped cream on the top and sprinkle some freshly grated nutmeg. For a vegan option try almond milk instead of regular cow milk.

Witch’s 3 Spice Coffee

This simple French press coffee is flavourful, easy to make, and with an amazing aroma.

Ingredients

60 gm ground coffee/French press Coffee

200 ml water

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

3 cloves

3 small cinnamon sticks

Demerara Sugar for sweetness

whipped cream-soy cream

Directions

Combine the coffee, water, and spices into a French press, and brew it for 3-4 minutes, probably a little longer if you want your coffee to be more strong and spicy. Strain to remove the spices and pour the coffee into a coffee into a glass mug, add demerara for sweetness. For creamer, options add a swirl of whipped cream on the top and sprinkle some demerara and cinnamon.

Mexican Dark Mocha

This coffee is the perfect combination of strong, freshly brewed coffee, chocolate, and spices. You’ll love the sweetness of chocolate and the spice flavours of cinnamon and cayenne pepper with the richness of whipped cream on top.

Ingredients

30 ml Espresso/Moka pot coffee

pinch of cinnamon

pinch of cayenne pepper

200 ml milk

15 ml dark chocolate sauce/ bitter chocolate

15 ml vanilla syrup

Cinnamon sticks, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, optional, garnish

Directions

Add the coffee grounds and cinnamon together while brewing in a Moka pot. Take espresso or brewed Moka pot coffee in a cup, add dark chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup, and a little extra cinnamon powder with cayenne pepper. Pour boiled hot milk into a cup and top with whipped cream and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or chocolate shavings, and add a cinnamon stick, if desired. Enjoy immediately.

Maple and Ginger Iced Latte

This easy-to-make iced latte is magical! It’s spicy, calming, delicious, and must-try coffee.

Ingredients

45 ml Espresso/Moka pot coffee

20 ml maple syrup

Cinnamon 1 stick

An inch of fresh ginger

200 ml milk

6-8 ice cubes

Directions

In a pan take milk, maple syrup, grated fresh ginger, and cinnamon stick, and simmer it for 5 to 10 minutes to make this milk more flavourful. Cool down this milk and remove these cinnamon sticks and ginger pieces with the help of a strainer.

In a glass take 6-8 ice cubes, add coffee and top it with flavourful milk. For garnish, rim the serving glass with maple syrup and cinnamon powder. For more easy and interesting recipes visit lavazza training center page.

(Recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer of Lavazza India)

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

