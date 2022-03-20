New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) As the weather changes, there’s no need to give up your favourite tipple. Who says whisky is not a summer drink? Try these Jameson Irish Whiskey cocktails to keep you cool through the heat.
Ginger & Lime
Always reliable, always delicious. Known the world over as the Jameson ‘signature serve’, this is really a cocktail for all occasions. However, nothing beats that night out with friends with a JGL in your hand!
Ingredients
60ml of Jameson
Ginger Ale
Ice Cubes
1 Wedge Lime
How To Make
Fill a high ball glass with ice and pour in a shot of Jameson. Top up the glass with a good quality ginger ale and stir briefly to mix
Take a large wedge of lime, give it a squeeze and drop it into the glass
Roughly 1 part Jameson to 3 parts ginger ale, all parts refreshing
The Saint’s Sour
As after-dinner cocktails go, the whiskey sour is one of the most famous, and for good reason. By mixing Irish whiskey and lemon juice with egg white and bitters, you get a delicious classic cocktail that has really stood the test of time. Plus, with the addition of Jameson Black Barrel, you get the added bonus of enhanced spiciness, vanilla sweetness and sherry fruit in what is already a very tasty cocktail.
Ingredients
60ml of Jameson Black Barrel
25ml of freshly-squeezed lemon juice
15ml of passion fruit syrup
15ml of egg white
Angostura bitters for garnish
Orange or lemon twist for garnish
How To Make
Fill a shaker with ice
Add 60ml of Jameson Black Barrel
Add 25ml of freshly-squeezed lemon juice
Add 15ml of passion fruit syrup
Add 15ml of egg white
First shake with ice, then remove ice from shaker and shake without ice
Strain into a chilled whiskey glass
Garnish with 3 drops of Angostura bitters and an orange/lemon twist
Green With Envy
A sweet, citrus and herby mix, that’s easy to make and easier to drink. Fresh and green as an Irishman at a sporting event.
Ingredients
1 Leaf Basil
Ice Cubes
45 ml Jameson Original
30 ml Lemon
45 ml Prosecco
30 ml Simple Syrup
How To Make
To Make the Simple Syrup: Add 250ml boiling water to 250g white granulated sugar and stir well to dissolve. Allow to cool, bottle and refrigerate.
Lightly muddle basil leaves in your cocktail shaker.
Add all the rest of the ingredients except sparkling wine and shake with ice.
Double strain into a chilled tall glass filled with ice.
Top with sparkling white wine and garnish with a basil leaf.
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20220320-151605