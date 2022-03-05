INDIA

Whistleblower who brought out fake stamp paper case attacked in K’taka

By NewsWire
Jayanth Mukund Tinekar, a social activist who brought a sensational fake stamp paper case to light and saved thousands of crores to the state exchequer, was attacked in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Saturday. The police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack.

The 62-year-old social activist has been attacked by a gang of eight persons with iron rods. After seriously assaulting Tinekar, the miscreants escaped from the spot. Later, the truck drivers shifted him to Belagavi Civil Hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

The gang attacked him after following him on Khanapur-Belagavi highway. Tinekar was going somewhere in his car when miscreants who came on bikes waylaid and attacked him. He was rescued by lorry drivers who rushed to his help, according to police.

The identities of the the miscreants are yet to be ascertained as they were masked. The right ankle of Tinekar is broken and right shoulder also suffered major injuries. He was first taken to Khanapur Government Hospital and from there he was shifted to Belagavi hospital.

Belagavi Rural police have lodged a case and started a probe.

Tinekar, made into national headlines after he brought out thousands of crores of fake stamp paper racket run by prime accused Kareem Lala Telgi to light. The expose prevented huge loss to the state. The sensational case had created ripples in the country.

