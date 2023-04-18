The graphic novel ‘White Bird’ written by R. J. Palacio of ‘Wonder’ fame is getting a cinematic makeover in the form of the eponymous film. The trailer of the film, which was released recently, showcases a glimpse of what follows in the transformative journey of Julian (Bryce Gheisar), a young boy who has struggled to fit in since he was expelled from his previous school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman, who was bullied because of face deformity.

The film also stars Orlando Schwerdt, Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, and will embark upon a lovely journey that shows how one act of kindness can live on. It will also document Julian’s transformation with the help of his grandmother, revealing her own story of courage and love during her youth in Nazi-occupied France.

Directed by Marc Foster with a screenplay by Mark Bomback, ‘White Bird’ is a Lionsgate/Mandeville Films production, and is presented by Lionsgate in collaboration with Participant and 2DUX2 Productions. The film will be released worldwide on August 25.

