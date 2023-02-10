WORLD

White House communications director to step down

The White House has announced that its Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role at the end of the month.

Bedingfield, who has served in the position since US President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to former US President Barack Obama.

A long-time aide to Biden, Bedingfield previously announced her plan to depart last summer, only to push back her exit and remain in the job, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ron Klain left his role as the White House Chief of Staff earlier this week. Brian Deese, Biden’s top economic adviser, is also leaving the administration.

