White House withdraws pick to lead FEMA

Washington, Sep 20 (IANS) The White House has withdrawn its pick to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The White House notified the Senate on Thursday that President Donald Trump was pulling his nomination of Jeffrey Byard to be the new FEMA chief, Xinhua news agency reported.

Byard, who was nominated by Trump in May this year, has recently faced an accusation that he was involved in an altercation.

Trump is expected to pick acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor as his next nominee.

The agency, whose primary purpose is coordinate the federal response to a disaster, has been without a full-time leader since the resignation of Brock Long, who stepped down early this year.

–IANS

pgh/