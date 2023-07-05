Actress Sabrina Impacciatore, known for her work in ‘White Lotus’, has joined the adaptation of ‘Call My Agent’ Season 2.

Sky Italia celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Tuesday by announcing a rich slate of upcoming originals, including a second season of the Italian adaptation of ‘Call My Agent’, reports ‘Variety’.

The Sky Italia originals slate comprises previously announced high-end drama ‘M. Son of the Century’ by British director Joe Wright, alongside less lavish shows in various stages – most of which have international potential.

It underscores how the Italian unit of the Comcast-owned pay-TV service continues to be a major Italian industry driver. While Sky’s German unit, which is believed to be up for sale, has put production on pause, Sky Italia is cranking out Italian originals through the platform’s Sky Studios unit at a steady pace, showing no signs of a slowdown.

“We are at the level of eight Sky originals a year, which I think puts us among Italy’s top scripted content producers in terms of volume,” Nils Hartmann, EVP Sky Studios Italy and Germany, told Variety.

He declined to comment on Sky Germany. Hartmann added that “more than volume, what counts is the continuous growth of our ambition,” noting that ‘M’, which will air in 2024, takes Sky Italia originals to the next level, both “in terms of creative vision and in terms of production [budget] expenditure”, which he declined to share.

Hartmann also praised Italy’s version of ‘Call My Agent’, the first season of which featured Paolo Sorrentino among its stars and aired successfully on Sky in January, noting that “it would have been really easy to get it wrong.”

He also announced that former BBC Studios director of commissioning and co-production Tobi de Graaff has been appointed as SVP commercial of Sky Studios.

“With him on board we will be bolstering our European distribution side,” Hartmann said, noting that NBCUniversal, which has been handling global distribution of some Sky Italia content, is US-based.

