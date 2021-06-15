Edtech company WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday said it has partnered non-governmental organisation CRY – Child Rights and You to inspire children to create real-world mobile applications and help the society for a better tomorrow.

CRY will certify participating WhiteHat Jr students who create mobile apps furthering the cause of social impact and senior leaders from CRY will regularly engage with WhiteHat Jr students to inspire them to partake in social causes.

“We receive hundreds of ideas every month from students who want to develop mobile applications with a vision to support the underprivileged or help contribute to society. This not-for-profit worldview in kids is incredibly inspiring and we’re delighted to partner with CRY to reinforce it,” said Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO, WhiteHat Jr.

Over the past two years, WhiteHat Jr has witnessed students create hundreds of mobile apps focused on the social impact themes, like food donation, blood/organ donation, elder care, education, helping people with physical/mental challenges, emergency care, child support, Covid-assistance apps and more.

“Ensuring that our younger generation is more attuned and empathetic towards kids with differences in privilege is a first step in finding solutions for a better tomorrow,” said Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Direct-West, CRY.

WhiteHat Jr., acquired last year by leading ed-tech firm BYJU’S for $300 million (roughly Rs 2,246 crore), introduced the live 1:1 coding category in India and in just two years, thousands of students from more than 100 countries in the world have signed up for its coding classes.

Founded in 2018, WhiteHat Jr. has organised 8.5 million cumulative classes globally to date and oner 11,000 teachers are currently busy imparting coding skills in India.

