Amid uproar over his UK statement and government seeking apology, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Adani Group and the government by raising questions on a foreign entity, named Elara.

Gandhi, after arriving in the national capital from his foreign trip, alleged that Adani group and Elara have been given a contract for missile and radar upgrade.

In a tweet, he said, “India’s missile and radar upgrade contract is given to a company owned by Adani and a dubious foreign entity called Elara.

“Who controls Elara? Why is India’s national security being compromised by giving control of strategic defence equipment to unknown foreign entities?”

While Rahul Gandhi is at centre of the controversy, the opposition is united on Adani row. The Trinamool Congress, however, is staying away from the Congress-led grouping.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has ruled out any apology from Rahul Gandhi in his UK speech.

Kharge said that Gandhi did not say anything wrong and only spoke about democracy, “whereas the Prime Minister spoke at many places in foreign lands and insulted the country”.

Amid the uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s statement, the Congress has tried to make it clear that the party is not going to yield on the subject and will be offensive on the issue and press its demand of JPC in Hindenburg-Adani row.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had tweeted: “I want to remind you of your statement made in China. You said – “Earlier, you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now you feel proud to represent the country” Was this not an insult to India and Indians? Tell your Ministers to refresh their memories.”

