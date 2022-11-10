HEALTHWORLD

WHO donates medical supplies to Nigeria over severe flooding

NewsWire
0
0

The WHO has announced that it has donated emergency medical supplies to south Nigeria’s Anambra state, in response to flood disasters during this rainy season that has affected more than 600,000 people in the state.

In a statement reaching Xinhua, the WHO said on Thursday that the Anambra state in the south region is one of the worst-affected state in floods hitting more than 30 states in Nigeria, many houses and health facilities have been submerged, wreaking havoc on people’s psychological and mental health.

The WHO’s Coordinator in Anambra, Adamu Abdulnasir said in the statement the global health organisation is working with health officials in the state to provide medical services and strengthen disease surveillance to make sure that if a disease breaks out, help can be given quickly, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdulnasir added that the donations, including medicines and rapid test kits, for various diseases will make sure that people in the affected areas get the care they need to deal with their immediate health problems.

“The flood increases the risk of infectious disease outbreaks such as cholera, malaria and typhoid fever,” he said.

The Nigerian government revealed in late October that at least 612 people have died and more than 3.2 million people have been affected as a result of flooding across the country since the beginning of the rainy season this year.

20221111-025004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scientists develop new combo treatment for head and neck cancer

    5 women booked for creating ruckus after Covid death in UP

    Monkeypox may become endemic in US wild animals: Report

    Telangana to vaccinate journalists, high-risk groups from May 28