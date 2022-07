The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated 2,400 monkeypox test kits to Uganda to help with the African country’s response to the infectious disease.

WHO Representative to Uganda Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam on Tuesday handed over the kits to Ugandan Minister of Health Ruth Aceng, saying that the WHO is committed to providing assistance to strengthen Uganda’s testing capacity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aceng expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that Uganda has so far carried out 70 tests, which all turned out negative.

The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.

20220727-100602