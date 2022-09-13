HEALTHWORLD

WHO Europe urges countries to take long Covid seriously

NewsWire
0
0

At least 17 million people in the World Health Organisation (WHO) European Region experienced the post-Covid-19 condition, or long Covid, in the first two years of the pandemic, said a statement from the United Nations health agency.

“Governments and health partners must collaborate to find solutions based on research and evidence,” said Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, in the statement on Tuesday.

With millions of people likely to be affected by the aftereffects of contracting Covid during the pandemic “for years to come,” WHO urged countries in the region to “take post Covid-19 condition seriously by urgently investing in research, recovery, and rehabilitation”.

The findings, which cover the years 2020 and 2021, come from a recent international “new modeling” study done for WHO Europe by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine in the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

It shows a “staggering 307-per cent increase in new long Covid cases identified between 2020 and 2021, driven by the rapid increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases from late 2020 and throughout 2021”.

According to the statement, the modeling also indicates that females are twice as likely as males to have long Covid.

Among severe Covid-19 cases requiring hospitalisation, one in three females and one in five males are likely to develop long Covid.

The WHO defines the long Covid as “a constellation of long-term symptoms that some people experience after having Covid-19, such as fatigue, breathlessness and cognitive dysfunction (for example, confusion, forgetfulness, or a lack of mental focus and clarity)”.

“For these goals to be achieved, we need all countries in the region to recognise that long Covid is a serious problem, with serious consequences and requires a serious response to stop the lives of those affected from getting any worse,” Kluge added.

20220914-010602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moderna developing Covid vax that can be stored in fridge (Ld)

    Australians under 40 could be eligible for Pfizer, Moderna vax

    Bihar man carries away wife’s body on shoulder as hospital denies...

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 242.4 mn