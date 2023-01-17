The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki, as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee on Monday.

Makki was declared a terrorist by the Government of India on October 27, 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Since then, China has been obstructing the proposal of the U.S. and India to declare him as a global terrorist in the UNSC.

India had demanded the same in the UNSC last year. The proposal was blocked by China in June, 2022.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Makki, born on December 10, 1954, in Pakistan, is the head of the Political Affairs Wing and of the Foreign Relations Department of LeT.

Makki, LeT’s Deputy Chief, is involved in collecting funds for the terror outfit.

He is a close relative of LeT Chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and the organisation’s Deputy Chief.

He was the mastermind behind seven attacks in India including the attack on Red Fort in 2000.

His other major terror attacks in India include the Rampur camp attack in 2008, Baramulla, Srinagar and Bandipora attacks in 2018, as well as the assassination of well-known Kashmiri editor Shujat Bhukari in the same year.

LeT was behind the November 26, 2008 Mumbai attack.

According to the MHA, Makki was also involved in planning an IED blast inside the Odeon Theatre in Hyderabad on May 7, 2006.

The U.S. government has announced a reward of $ 2million on Makki.

The U.S. and India had declared Makki a terrorist under their laws prior to the UNSC’s decision.

In 2019, the Government of Pakistan arrested Makki for carrying out terror incidents.

Later in 2020, a court in Pakistan held Makki guilty of terror funding.

20230117-131603