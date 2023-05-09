INDIA

Who is Bageshwar Baba, asks Union Minister R.K. Singh

While the entire BJP in Bihar is waiting to welcome self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Union Minister R.K. Singh on Tuesday expressed ignorance of him.

Asked about Shastri’s Patna visit, Singh said: “Who is Baba Bageshwar? I have no knowledge about him. I don’t know any Bageshwar Baba.”

The statement of Singh, the MP from Arrah, at a function in his home town Arrah to lay the foundation stone for 220/132 KV powergrid sub-station, shocked everyone present at that place.

Considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Singh’s response seems to indicate that he is not pleased with the Hindutva agenda of the BJP in Bihar.

Sources have said that there is a question mark on his ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year and hence, he is making statements contrary to the party line.

BJP leaders like Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, state chief Samrat Chaudhary, and senior leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal and many others have unanimously supporting Shastri’s event scheduled to be held from May 13 to 17 at Naubatpur locality in Patna. The BJP leaders are hoping that his visit will help promote the Hindutva agenda in Bihar.

