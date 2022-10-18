Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, BJP state president Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod along with other leaders submitted a memorandum to Speaker CP Joshi on Tuesday requesting him to take an an appropriate decision in the matter of mass resignations submitted to him by around 91 MLAs.

The memorandum says that even after two weeks, the decision on the resignations of around 91 MLAs is under consideration. Those who submitted the resignations also include state ministers who are still living in government bungalows and utilising government vehicles, security and staff.

There is a state of confusion over the running of the government when 91 MLAs have resigned, it said adding that the Assembly Speaker should accept the resignations as per the rules of procedure of Rajasthan assembly rule 173 (2) which says that if a member gives his/her resignation to the Speaker personally and informs that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, the Speaker may accept the resignation.

Our question is that who is running the government in Rajasthan when 91 MLAs have resigned, said Poonia adding “If we think to decide on a majority, then not even 20 MLAs are running the government in the state, as out of a majority of 102, 90-91 MLAs resigned and the government is reduced to a minority,” he added.

The Congress has to decide whether it was political hypocrisy, if it was not hypocrisy and the resignations were true, then we have come to the Speaker. He had said that this is a constitutional issue, so he got enough time for 2 weeks. Now when this time is over, we have knocked at his doors to find out who is running the government in Rajasthan?

The people of Rajasthan want to know about the failure of the constitutional machinery in Rajasthan, now the Speaker has to decide. The state government is being seen as a minority and the government seems divided, he added.

