INDIA

Who is Shankar Mishra, the man who shamed the nation?

NewsWire
0
0

Shankar Mishra, the now terminated Vice President of the India chapter of US-based financial services company Wells Fargo, has stunned the world with his shameful act of urinating on a septuagenarian woman in a business class New York-Delhi Air India flight in November last year.

Mishra is a resident of Mumbai and the investigating teams are trying to trace his whereabouts.

He had joined Wells Fargo, one of the largest national banks and financial services provider in the US, for its India chapter in 2021. He was earlier associated with another major multinational bank from 2016-2021, according to his brief profile available on Apollo.io.

Strangely, there is no profile of him on LinkedIn, and it appears it has either been removed by him, or has been terminated by the professional networking platform.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement issued on Friday.

Wells Fargo is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, and serves more than 10 per cent of small businesses in the US.

20230106-201406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drugs valued at Rs 50 cr seized in Hyderabad from two...

    Obesity, sedentary lifestyle making young women prone to breast cancer: Experts

    Bank employee killed in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district

    Punjab Assembly demands transfer of Chandigarh to the state