‘Who says two wrongs don’t make a right?’ Blake Lively’s maternity wardrobe!

Actress Blake Lively is sharing some ingenious maternity style tips on Instagram.

After a couple of fashion mishaps turned into a moment of realisation on Sunday, the pregnant mother of three, 35, posted an image of herself wearing an open dress to reveal her baby bump underneath in a long skirt, reports People.

“When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button, wear both,” Lively wrote. “Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??”

In the photo, Lively rocked a black dress with white polka dots, layered over a black skirt, each serving a necessary function. With a smile on her face and a necklace of pearls to complete the ensemble, Lively seems to be making her own style rules for baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds.

The actress revealed in September that she and Reynolds, 46, are expecting their fourth child when she debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

In November, Reynolds said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that their daughters are “ready” for having a new sibling.

20230109-112603

