HEALTHWORLD

WHO warns against Covid complacency, urges for life-saving action

NewsWire
0
0

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday warned again against complacency in fighting Covid-19, urging for coordinated action and political commitments to save lives and prevent economic and health damage from the ongoing pandemic.

“(Covid-19) pandemic is not over, but the end is in sight … Being able to see the end does not mean we are at the end,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated at a press briefing on Thursday.

He cited as reasons that the pandemic is still inflicting a death toll of 10,000 per week, most of which could be prevented, while large vaccination gaps exist especially in low- and middle-income countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

“That means everyone needs to use, when needed, the simple tools that are available to stay safe: distancing, masks and ventilation. And it means everyone needs access to the medical tools to stay safe: vaccines, tests and treatments,” he added.

The WHO chief’s remarks came as a working group of ACT-Accelerator Facilitation Council released on Thursday its latest report, warning that the global pandemic is not over and that it’s no time for Covid-19 complacency.

Co-founded by WHO and partners, the ACT-Accelerator is a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

The report concludes that many countries are far from meeting global targets on vaccination coverage, testing rates, and access to treatments and PPE. And while progress is being made, the global threat of Covid-19 is far from over, particularly for high-risk groups in lower-income countries.

According to the report, Covid-19 vaccination rates in low-income countries stand only at 19 per cent, compared to almost 75 per cent in high-income countries; and the roll-out of new lifesaving Covid-19 treatments including oral antivirals in low and lower-middle income countries remain limited or non-existent.

The working group recommends that equitable access to Covid-19 countermeasures and preparation for the delivery is critical for countries to integrate the management of the virus into their primary health systems, as part of a longer-term strategy.

It highlights the decline in testing rates and the lack of equitable access to new antiviral treatments for Covid-19, emphasising that diagnostics and therapeutics, as well as associated test-to-treat strategies, are fundamental components of pandemic response, both for Covid-19 and future health threats.

20220923-075202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US ramps up efforts against Covid ahead of winter

    Madhya Pradesh to re-open schools with 50% capacity from Feb 1

    Over 100 mn Americans fully vaccinated against Covid

    No evidence to suggest if Omicron more severe than other variants:...