Wholesale inflation falls to 18-month low in Sep to 10.7%

India’s wholesale price index or WPI-based inflation slid to an 18-month low of 10.7 per cent in September from 12.41 per cent in August, mainly due to easing food index and manufactured products prices, official data revealed on Friday.

In September 2021, it had stood at 11.80 per cent.

According to the data released by the Commerce Ministry, wholesale food inflation fell to 8.08 per cent in September from 9.93 per cent in August.

Inflation for manufactured products slid to 6.34 per cent in September from 7.51 per cent in August.

At the same time though, inflation in vegetables rose to 39.66 per cent in September against 22.29 per cent in August.

Fuel inflation however eased to 32.61 per cent in September against 33.67 per cent in August.

