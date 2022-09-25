INDIA

‘Why alertness is important during driving’: Delhi Police refers to Ind-Eng ‘mankad’ dismissal row

“Alertness is important” — this is what Delhi Police wishes to convey to the people driving a vehicle, but, using the reference of Saturday’s India-England cricket match’s famous ‘mankad’ dismissal.

Sharing the video of the England’s Charlie Dean runout by the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma at the non-striker’s end, with the background meme music of Capone – Oh No song, the Delhi Police captioned it — ‘Why alertness is important during driving..” The Twitter users burst into laughter after the Delhi Police’s tweet that went viral on social media within no time.

The match had almost slipped out of India’s hand with Charlie Dean’s impressive knock of 47 that helped England recover from a despondent 65/7 in the run chase, till that dramatic run-out happened.

Delhi Police’s innovative way of discouraging people from breaking the law and simultaneously educating them has several times received praises from the netizens and the residents as well.

