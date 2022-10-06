Sabrina Almeida

Many newcomers to Canada will experience their first ‘Thanksgiving,’ a much-beloved tradition here. Not all may understand the significance and fuss made around this October long weekend though. After all, it is not a common occurrence in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and many parts of South Asia, where several of us have immigrated from.

But although it may not be celebrated as a national holiday everywhere in the world, the concept of giving thanks is universal to every culture and relatable. Almost every one of our celebrations begins with an expression of gratitude for the blessings received, irrespective of where we live. Tack on the fact that Thanksgiving is also a celebration of the harvest and many more will be able to identify with the tradition.

Every region in India, for example, celebrates the harvest with pomp and festivities, albeit at various times of the year. It’s celebrated as Baisakhi in Punjab and Haryana, Bhogali Bihu in Assam, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, and Onam in Kerala. Each state also has its own rituals and special food preparations which are typically steeped in fascinating mythological traditions.

The history of Thanksgiving in Canada might seem less interesting in comparison. There is no exciting mythology to back it up or traditional ceremonies that we perform. The origins are also a bit unclear. But what we do know is that it was proclaimed an annual event that would occur on the second Monday of October by Governor General Vincent Massey in 1957. And currently it is an official statutory holiday in most regions except for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

While it is believed that the first official, annual Thanksgiving in Canada was celebrated in 1879, the Indigenous people have a history of celebrating the fall harvest that predates the arrival of European settlers. Here’s where we might find some interesting, colourful rituals like those in India. While ignorance of the customs of the people whose land we inhabit is extremely unfortunate, the truth and reconciliation initiative can be utilized to bridge this critical cultural gap.

Going back to history, Sir Martin Frobisher and his crew are credited with being the first Europeans to celebrate a Thanksgiving ceremony in North America in 1578. Reports suggest the crew ate a meal of salt beef, biscuits, and mushy peas to celebrate and give thanks for their safe arrival in what is now Nunavut. The inhabitants of New France (Quebec) under Samuel de Champlain also followed this tradition in 1606. However, the celebration featuring the uniquely North American turkey, squash and pumpkin is said to have been introduced to Nova Scotia much later in the 1750s and became common across Canada by the 1870s.

History buffs might be interested in the fact that the first national Thanksgiving was celebrated in the Province of Canada in 1859. It was organized at the behest of leaders of the Protestant clergy, who reportedly appropriated the holiday of American Thanksgiving first observed in 1777.

While our Canadian Thanksgiving may appear less colourful than the harvest festivals we celebrated in the home country, it offers an important opportunity to express gratitude for the blessings received as we gather with those we love.

The changing demographics have also brought a multicultural flavour to Thanksgiving celebrations where aloo gobi, samosas and raas malai sit alongside traditional turkey and pumpkin pie on the dining table. Not a fan of the big bird, like most South Asians? Tandoori turkey might tickle your taste buds. If you’re vegetarian, there’s plenty of fusion menu options ranging from baked avocado wedges with a yogurt dip, sweet potato casserole and spaghetti squash with pesto to time-tested Indian favourites like palak paneer, dal makhani and masala corn.

As with all Indian and South Asian celebrations, Thanksgiving too is about family, camaraderie, and enormous amounts of food. Overeating and family squabbles are guaranteed. You can expect prospectives to be introduced and grilled by the family and embarrassing childhood stories that would make you want to hide under the table. But most of all you can look forward to being smothered with love and warmth.

As we gather, free of all pandemic restrictions for the first time in three years, there is so much to be grateful for – the beautiful country we live in, the dear ones at our side and the good health that enables us to enjoy all of it. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!