Every year international men’s health week is celebrated in the month of June. This is an opportunity to bring more awareness around the mental and physical well being of boys and men all over the world. In general, it is observed that men are less vocal about any mental health difficulties they may be facing.

This could be due to many factors like experiencing shame, affecting their “macho” image and so on. Listed below are a few reasons why men hesitate to talk about their mental health.

Finance issues

One big contributor to mental stress and subsequent mental problems is the financial stress. This could be about paying bills, salary related issues, meeting the needs of your family or not having enough money to meet requirements. Men will rarely discuss their financial problems as they don’t want to come across as incapable.

Work issues

As per Men’s Health Forum every year, nearly 191,000 men report that they are stressed, anxious or depressed because of their work or work culture. Men who work to the exclusion of having no personal life are the ones that frequently report that they are stressed.

Handle it all by themselves

Men, as a rule, tend to be in denial that the problem they are facing is way too big for them to resolve by themselves. They want to deal with their problems on their own. Accepting to themselves that they need help especially when it comes to acknowledging that they are depressed or anxious is not something the average man can accept easily.

However, seeking help is critical and listening to the advice of a professional is very necessary to process and see the situation in a new perspective. While it is difficult to straight away opt for therapy, men can do what comes naturally to women, which is to lean on their friends and family and talk it out.

Sharing your worries in a safe space is the strongest most robust first step towards dealing with any and every mental health issue and men need to open up more so they can ensure that their mind as well as their body stays healthy despite the various stressors present in their life.