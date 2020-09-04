Why are real estate prices not coming down?

If so many Canadians have lost jobs, businesses are being helped by taxpayer dollars and immigrants aren’t coming in the usual numbers, it would stand to follow that real estate would be impacted. But that is not happening and it is a little worrying. Prices are actually going up and demand is high for new homes. Who are the buyers and how do they have so much money to invest in real estate while taking government assistance for their businesses?

Manish, Markham