Why being Archie in ‘Riverdale’ is a challenge for KJ Apa

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) “Riverdale” star KJ Apa says essaying role of Archie Andrews in the popular show came as a challenge as he struggles to find time to go to gym.

“I try to go to the gym every day, but it’s hard. It’s a grind. That’s probably one of the hardest things to tackle with this role, because when you’re working so long on set, you’ve also got to find time to work out as well,” Apa said when asked how does he prepare for the physical aspect of the role.

“I’ve got my shirt off pretty much every episode, so it’s tough. It’s probably one of the hardest parts for me; especially because I enjoy my own time and I don’t want to be heading to the gym all the time. Maybe one day I’ll be able to ask them to give me a gym on set. That would be good. All the weights on set are fake, so I can’t use them,” he added.

Based on characters from Archie Comics, the show follows the story of the residents of Riverdale. The fourth season of the show is currently on air in India on Colors Infinity.

In season one, audience saw Archie as the football star. In season two, people saw him as a gangster, and in third season, he was a boxer. But what aspect of his character would you like to explore?

“What would I like to explore? I think it’s the core four that really draws people to the show, so I think the storylines among the four of us are the most popular. For me, I love the idea of the opportunity to be able to work with the other three more. I’m always fighting someone or I’m sent away to prison somewhere, so I never get to work with them. I’d be happy with more storylines with them,” he said.

–IANS

