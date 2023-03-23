ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Why Belli was apprehensive of raising baby jumbo Raghu

NewsWire
0
0

Bellie, the woman who raised baby elephant Raghu in the Oscar winning short documentary “The Elephant Whisperers’, has said that she was earlier apprehensive at the prospect.

Bellie and Bomman were recently felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Talking to the media at a post-Oscars celebration event, Belli said in Tamil: “I was really apprehensive of raising Raghu earlier because I knew that one day Raghu will have to go in the wild, the world where he belongs.”

“To take any child away from a mother is not a painful experience to say the least. But when I came to know that Raghu’s mother had passed away, I couldn’t say no to being with him. How could you say no to such a beautiful baby?”

“The Elephant Whisperers” is streaming on Netflix.

20230323-171401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mrunal Thakur wants to play a sportsperson on screen soon

    Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhi co-star in ‘Escaype Live’

    Pooja Bhatt had to initially say no to ‘Bombay Begums’ despite...

    Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’ biggest hit of the...