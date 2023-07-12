INDIA

‘Why BJP did not object in 2017’, Tejashwi on land-for-job case  

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that a charge sheet was filed against him in 2017 and no one objected to it back then.

“Why they (BJP) did not object to it then? Why are they objecting to it now? Charge sheet was filed against me in 2017. What has happened in the last six-years? I have taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister in August 2022. Why did they not object to it then,” Yadav said.

The proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Sabha) were disturbed for the second day after the BJP legislators ‘smashed chair’. The Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary had to adjourn the proceeding for the second day following the ‘unruly’ behavior of the BJP legislators.

The BJP legislators smashed the chair when the Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was responding to a question regarding the Road Construction Department.

The BJP legislators were protesting and demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after a charge sheet was filed against him in a land-for-job case.

“Why is he (Tejashwi Yadav) still holding a constitutional post,” the BJP legislators asked.

Tejashwi Yadav responded by saying that the way BJP leaders were smashing chairs in the assembly ‘they do not look like they are legislators as their behaviour is not like that of MLAs’.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha ran only for 37 minutes on Thursday when Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary adjourned the house after the BJP legislators did not allow the proceedings to run smoothly.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav said that BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Bablu was involved in smashing the chair. He demanded action against him for his unruly and non-parliamentary action.

2023071238137

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SGPGI docs rejoin girl’s severed arm from shoulder

    Delhi HC directs DUSIB CEO to appear before it if dues...

    Leader of Oppn in Raj supports Pilot’s demand for RPSC reconstitution

    PCB writes to Pakistan government for travel clearance for ODI WC...