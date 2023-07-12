Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that a charge sheet was filed against him in 2017 and no one objected to it back then.

“Why they (BJP) did not object to it then? Why are they objecting to it now? Charge sheet was filed against me in 2017. What has happened in the last six-years? I have taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister in August 2022. Why did they not object to it then,” Yadav said.

The proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Sabha) were disturbed for the second day after the BJP legislators ‘smashed chair’. The Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary had to adjourn the proceeding for the second day following the ‘unruly’ behavior of the BJP legislators.

The BJP legislators smashed the chair when the Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was responding to a question regarding the Road Construction Department.

The BJP legislators were protesting and demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after a charge sheet was filed against him in a land-for-job case.

“Why is he (Tejashwi Yadav) still holding a constitutional post,” the BJP legislators asked.

Tejashwi Yadav responded by saying that the way BJP leaders were smashing chairs in the assembly ‘they do not look like they are legislators as their behaviour is not like that of MLAs’.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha ran only for 37 minutes on Thursday when Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary adjourned the house after the BJP legislators did not allow the proceedings to run smoothly.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav said that BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Bablu was involved in smashing the chair. He demanded action against him for his unruly and non-parliamentary action.

