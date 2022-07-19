Boundaries are something we have to consciously develop in every relationship. It’s the boundaries that separate what we like from all that we don’t like.

Boundaries in any relationship are critical – be it an emotional boundary, physical boundary, a financial one or any other.

While it may seem like you are building a wall around yourself, establishing boundaries brings with it a multitude of benefits that help you grow as a person.

Clarifying emotions

Boundaries in relationships helps you keep a clear vision about the emotion you feel for those around you. Contrary to belief, boundaries help you be more compassionate and empathetic to your near and dear ones.

Clear communication

Once you learn to define boundaries in a relationship it helps you to be a better communicator and it also helps you verbalise your emotions clearly.

Weed out the unwanted

Figuring out the boundaries in relationships puts you in touch with what you don’t like. This builds your conviction in yourself, boosts your self esteem and makes you a more self-assured individual who knows what he/she likes and what he/she does not like.

No more resentment

When you set up boundaries and make it clear to those around you about what you like, what you don’t like, and where the line is in the relationship, you eliminate the possibilities of resentment. You no longer put yourself in a position where you have to compromise yourself or your beliefs and so it helps you be more compassionate.

Guilt free

Over time, setting up boundaries will get rid of the unnecessary guilt of not doing enough, or feeling accountable and responsible for someone else’ happiness.

Well defined expectations

There is no ambiguity once boundaries are established. With good communication if both parties are clear on what they expect, there is little room for disappointment.

In short, figuring out the boundaries in any and every relationship can make you happier, as it will save you time from doing what you don’t like.

It’s not always easy to establish boundaries, but it’s not impossible either. Different relationships will have different boundaries. The key is to figure out what your line is in each relationship. What is that one line that you don’t want the other person to cross – that’s your boundary for that relationship. For example, with a work colleague it could be your personal life. With a spouse, it could be about parents, with siblings, it could be financial and so on.