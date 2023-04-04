INDIA

Why Centre not taking action in biggest corporate scam: JD(U) chief to Shah

NewsWire
0
0

After a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar’s Nawada, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh targeted him again on Tuesday and asked ‘why his government was not taking action in the biggest corporate scam’.

“@ Amit Shah Ji, You conceited of fighting against corruption but why are you silent about the biggest corporate scam of the country? If you have courage, ask your pet parrots (ED, CBI, Income Tax) to investigate the scam and penalize the culprits,” Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

“I salute to the judiciary system of the country which has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the authorities for the investigation. Your pet parrots do not have time. They are busy targeting your political opponents. They do not dare to go near your close friends,” Singh further tweeted.

On Sunday, Amit Shah during a rally in Nawada, targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav and blamed them for failing to take care of the people of Bihar. He also took the name of Lalan Singh thrice, and said that when he had talked to the Bihar Governor, “Lalan Singh became angry”.

Following the statement of Shah, Lalan Singh targeted him on Monday and said that the BJP was disappointed and throwing a tantrum now.

20230404-121204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Narcotic substances destroyed by Customs in TN

    Nityanand Rai challenges Nitish-Tejashwi to go for midterm polls

    SC agrees to examine plea seeking mandatory pre-litigation mediation

    Most Indians believe Covid vax campaign not equitable: Report