Congress MLA Harish Meena, who is a supporter of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot government in the Assembly on Tuesday over the net ban and leak of government recruitment papers.

“Why are paper leaks and internet suspension are reported only in Rajasthan? The internet is operating in Ukraine despite the war. However, we shut down the net as soon as the exams are there,” he quipped.

“Some things are happening in Rajasthan, like paper leak. I am also a native of Rajasthan. I have also given papers. The UPSC exam is conducted all over the country. I have not heard that the IAS exam paper has been leaked. Shutting down the internet won’t do anything. Go to the reasons. The main reason for this is that we are not reaching out to the criminals. This is an internal matter of Rajasthan. Papers are printed in Rajasthan only. Only the people of Rajasthan take the test. Only people of Rajasthan do paper leak. Till date, it could be found out that paper leak happens from RPSC, from where? Find out something. You people shut down the internet to hide your failure,” he said in a fierce attack of his government.

“Half of the internet shutdowns in the world happen in India. Rajasthan is at the top in India in banning the internet. This survey has been published today only. It’s not a matter of pride for me, it’s a matter of shame. It is a matter of concern. You should brainstorm on this. A solution should be found for this. Defending everything will not help,” he added.

Citing the recent killing of two men from Bharatpur in Haryana’s Bhiwani, he said that that today in their village Ghatmika, the people of their society held a meeting and the internet was stopped there.

“Children’s exams are going on. You are shutting down the net. Traders in Jaipur had a meeting on Monday. They passed a resolution that due to the 2-day net ban, crores of rupees were lost. What method is this? To stop crime or to stop business? Nowhere in the world does it happen that you turn off the internet… what do you want to prove? Find some other solution for this,” he said.

