Actor Jim Carrey made headlines the world over by hinting that he might quit acting in movies at least for some time.

The news was a shocker for many as they have grown up watching him being his whacky, eccentric comedic self for decades now. He ruled the Hollywood industry in the 90s with global blockbusters like ‘Mask’, ‘Liar Liar’, ‘Dumb and Dumber’, ‘Bruce Almighty’, ‘The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’, ‘The Cable Guy’ and many others.

Jim Carrey had the ability to get his audience rolling on the floor laughing at his exaggerated antics and he was even more entertaining off camera by being candid and blunt and saying exactly what was on his mind.

This time, the actor spoke about leaving Hollywood. Recently, the actor had an interaction with ET and the actor touched upon the fact that he wants to step away from acting for a while or more until he comes across a really amazing project or a mind-blowing script.

During the premiere of his upcoming movie, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’, the actor opened with a joke about the Oscar slapping incident and said, “I gotta get out of here before I slap someone. Honestly, I feel like there’s so many things, because I’ve been so busy for so long, important things that I’ve ignored. Like, there’s 25 years of Mystery Science Theater I have to catch up on. And there’s painting. I do paint. I’m gonna be putting out NFTs. I’ll announce that on Twitter soon. And that’s kinda fun for me still.”

His list is exciting and for someone who has spent their youth constantly in the limelight, some time away must feel like a long overdue break. Celebrities have been saying it for years – the fame is overrated. Or perhaps it gets tedious once the novelty of being known and loved the world over wears off.

In either scenario, Carrey’s next words confirmed that his retirement, break or whatever it will be is largely because he wants a time out from the spotlight. He ended by saying, “Other than that, I’m going to strive for un-exceptionalism. I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing.”

Jim Carrey had made headline last week right after the Oscar fiasco when he slammed all the attendees at the Oscar event for giving Will Smith a standing ovation. He called them all ‘spineless’. He was also very forceful when he said, if it were him instead of Chris Rock, he would have sued Will Smith for $200 million the very next day. He was very vocal about the fact that Will Smith’s actions were uncalled for.

For now, fans of Jim Carrey can rejoice in the fact that soon they will see him again on the big screen with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’, which releases on April 8.