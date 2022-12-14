In wake of the latest clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked why doesn’t India stop its trade with China.

He claimed that stopping trade with China can teach Beijing a lesson and also can create employment in the country.

“Why don’t we stop our trade with China? Most of the goods imported from China are made in India. China will get a lesson from this and employment will be created in India,” Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said in a tweet.

The matter of the clashes also resonated in the ongoing parliament session as various opposition parties on Wednesday sought a discussion and staged a walk-out when permission was denied.

