Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement about MLAs taking money from Union Home Minister Amit Shah has triggered a political controversy in the state.

A political backlash has started over Gehlot’s statement advising the MLAs of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s camp to return the money taken from Amit Shah.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore targeted Gehlot and said, “Why the MLAs whom the Chief Minister accuses have been made ministers, the public understands all equations. If your MLAs took money then why are you not taking action against them?”

Rathore said “CM Ashok Gehlot is reciting the old drama again. His MLAs who went to Manesar took money, he lodged an FIR at that time and on the instructions of the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, an FR was also lodged. When he is fully aware which of his MLAs took how much money and where it was used, then why is the Chief Minister seeing such a big crime happening as the Home Minister? Why doesn’t he register an FIR? The people of Rajasthan are seeing the difference between words and actions very well with their own eyes,” he added.

Two years have passed, why are you not releasing the list of MLAs who were sold, Rathore said adding, “The MLAs who were traitors in your eyes are sitting in the cabinet. ACB and SOG registered cases in the phone tapping case, FIR No. 47, 48, 49, 129 was also lodged on your instructions and now you are making allegations. The MLA who was a cheater in your eyes is sitting in the cabinet today.”

Gehlot on Sunday had said our MLAs should return the money taken from Amit Shah. Gehlot had said that Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspired together to topple our government. Money was distributed to the MLAs in Rajasthan. These people are not taking the money back. I am worried, why are they not taking the money back? I even told our MLAs that those who have taken 10 crores, 20 crores, have spent some of it, then I will give that spent portion, I will get it from AICC. You give the money back to Amit Shah. Don’t keep his money, if you keep his money then there will always be pressure on you.

20230508-205203