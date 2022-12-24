ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Why Emma Thompson had to wear compression boots for ‘Matilda’

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrated actress Emma Thompson has discovered that she is “sort of” no longer as invulnerable as she thought.

‘The Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ star, 63, said: “Whilst I’m strong, because I’m getting older, I can hurt myself, and that was interesting,” reports People magazine.

During the production of her new film, ‘Matilda the Musical’, “I fell over for no good reason and fractured my ankle,” said the actress, who transformed herself into the role of Miss Trunchbull.

“And I thought, ‘That’s kind of weird, I’ve never hurt myself like that. Huh, that’s because I’m getting older. My body’s changing and I’ve got to be more careful with it,” Thompson added.

According to People, Thompson then had to wear a compression boot on the ‘Matilda’ set, “I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’ve got to wear the boot,'” she recalled.

She further mentioned: “They said, ‘It’s okay, you’re doing a stunt today.’ I said, ‘What? I’ve just fractured my ankle.’ They said, ‘It’s okay, we’re just turning you upside down. It’s fine, you’re on a crane.’ I said, ‘Okay, all right then.'”

20221224-120404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tarantino confirms Adam Sandler was ‘Inglourious Basterds’ top choice

    ‘Barbie’: Ryan Gosling’s first look out as Ken doll

    Rebel Wilson roasts British Royal Family in debut as BAFTA awards...

    ‘Joker 2’: Lady Gaga in early negotiations to play Harley Quinn