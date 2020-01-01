Why Eva Mendes loves spending time with husband Ryan Gosling

Actress Eva Mendes says she would rather be at home with her husband Ryan Gosling than anywhere else in the world.

A throwback photo the actress shared has her running on a beach. She joked that she “went for a run on the beach this morning” before adding, “No I didn’t”, reports people.com.

“This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year,” Mendes joked.

One follower commented on her post saying: “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more.”

Mendes replied: “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Mendes and Gosling first met on set of the film “The Place Beyond The Pines” in 2012. The couple has daughters Esmeralda Amada, six, and Amada Lee, four.