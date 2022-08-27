Bollywood Director Kamal Pandey, who has written the superhit show ‘Na Aana Iss Des Meri Laado and ‘Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, is currently gearing up for his upcoming directorial ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

The director recently opened up on his idea of liberation in the film. The film, which stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker, tells the story of four friends who studied together in school and college.

Kamal said, “All films made on friendship revolve around young actors and actresses. No one has ever thought of making a movie on or telling stories of middle-aged married women with kids. In small towns, even today the married women are the first to wake up and sleep after everyone else goes off to sleep.”

He added, “While they are awake, all they do is household work, preparing meals or tea or tiffin for others. They must have either gone to Vaishno Devi or Vindhyachal in the name of holidays. Phone is their only way of getting relief. After wrapping up work, they take out some time in the evening to chat with their childhood friends on phone. And they share happy and sad stories with each other. The idea behind ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ is inspired by such women.”

For Kamal, writing is a personal and a solo job. Talking about the same, he shared, “It is done all by myself behind closed doors. As for direction, there are many people to help you to materialise your vision even though it’s the director who has to ultimately do everything.

“All the decisions are made by the director. He is the one who creates the film’s world. It was after directing this film that I understood the meaning of a complete job and full satisfaction in connection with a job.”

Drawing the line of difference between a writer and a director, he said, “When it comes to writing, there are times when I think of characters, situations and scenes that are different from the director’s choreography. But when a writer directs a film, he creates his actual world and is able to tell the story with complete truth. He tells the story through visuals, great acting, costumes, location and music. This makes the film more interesting.

‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ is scheduled to release on September 16.

