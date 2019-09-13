Why Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner made Hailey Baldwin insecure

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) Model Hailey Baldwin has admitted that she used to harbour an inferiority complex comparing herself to fellow models and friends, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

“I’m shorter than most of the girls… I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends,” the 23-year-old told “Vogue Australia”, on why she felt insecure coming into the profession, and when she compared herself to buddies Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, who are “all tall and doing every runway.”

Hailey is the niece of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and she said that her famous last name has also often been a reason for problems, adding that casting directors at ramp shows were often reluctant to sign her on.

“I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model’,” a report in “pagesix.com” quotes her as saying.

Hailey explained she gradually learnt to carve her niche in a way that she does not have to face the runway competition. She “found her own lane” in the world of commercial modelling campaigns.

Right now, she is associated with several top-list brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas. She also represents husband Justin Bieber’s Drew fashion line, and is the host of “Drop The Mic” on TNT.

Hailey is known to be sporting about her flaws as a professional model. Not long ago she posted a snapshot on social media that has her rampwalking, and joked about her imperfect walk by drawing a circle and a question mark around her bent elbow.

