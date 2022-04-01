Towards the end of January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on their social media that they are parents to a baby born via surrogacy. They announced the happy news and requested privacy from media and fans so they could focus on their family.

It has been over two months and reportedly the couple have still not decided on a name for their baby. Initially, the couple did not even divulge whether their baby was a boy or a girl, but Priyanka’s cousin, Meera Chopra let slip that the couple have a daughter.

Priyanka’s mother was asked a few weeks after the baby’s birth about how it felt to be a grandmother and she said she was very excited and happy. She too was asked about the baby’s name and at the time she said that right now they don’t have a name as traditionally in a Hindu household there is a naming ceremony and the pandit who performs the puja ceremony will pick the name for the baby.

As per a source close to the family Priyanka and Nick have been given a lot of suggestions as to what they should name their baby girl from both friends and family. But they both haven’t come across a name that touched their hearts so far.

The source added that Priyanka and Nick are in no hurry to name their baby as they want her to be called by a name that is both unique and meaningful.

The source said, “Priyanka, who is connected to her roots very much and also respects and adores her husband’s culture, wants to name her daughter that has a mix of cultures.”

Fans of the couple will have to wait to find out the name of the little girl as her parents seem to be in no hurry. So, it looks like Priyanka and Nick’s daughter is likely being called a bunch of cute nicknames until the parents zero in on the perfect name for her.

We wonder what nicknames they are calling the little bundle of joy right now!

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects lined up. She will soon be seen in ‘Citadel’ with Richard Madden. She will also be starting the shoot for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zara’. Her previous release in Bollywood was the 2019 movie, ‘The Sky Is Pink’.