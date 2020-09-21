Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan cannot stop gushing over the latest selfie he shot. In the image he posted on Instagram, Hrithik looks dapper in a black T-shirt and cap.

“Ye selfie hai. Camre ka button mere haath main hai (this is a selfie. I have the button for the camera in my hand). Waah! I am proud of myself,” he wrote alongside the image.

The actor had earlier shared a suited-up snapshot on the photo-sharing website. The picture received over 2.6 million likes.

Hrithik was last seen on screen in the 2019 action blockbuster, “War”, along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

