INDIA

‘Why immigration fraud accused still at large’, Cong leader asks Punjab govt

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday rebuked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for its dally-dallying approach to arresting the prime accused in the case of immigration fraud in which around 700 Indian, mostly Punjabi, international students were facing the deportation charges in Canada.

Congress leader Bajwa said it has been more than three months since the issue came to the fore but the prime accused in this immigration scam, Brijesh Mishra, is yet to be arrested by Punjab Police.

“I am quite intrigued to know what forces have been working to shield the prime accused from getting arrested. Or is it sheer negligence of the AAP government in Punjab as the main accused, Brijesh Mishra, is still at large?” Bajwa asked.

He said now, after more than three months, the police finally woke up from their slumber and formed an SIT on June 12 to investigate the matter, which appears to be nothing but a superficial exercise.

“Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal owes an explanation to the people of Punjab about what stopped him so far to get the matter investigated and arrest the prime accused,” Bajwa added.

He said this is a matter of grave concern as most of the victims belong to ordinary families. The families of most of the students either took heavy loans from banks, sold their properties, or borrowed money from their relatives to send them to Canada so that they could settle there and fulfill their dreams.

“After these students along with some Canada-based rights groups held a series of massive protests, the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC) ministry in Canada announced a temporary relief for these students. Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has assured that international students who had no involvement in the fraud would not face deportation,” Bajwa added.

20230617-230803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Self-glorifying authoritarian PM’ says Congress on new Parlaiment inauguration

    A mini stroke vs regular stroke

    Rajiv Kumar named new Chief Election Commissioner

    Save dignity of my post, bring Congress to power in Karnataka:...