Former India selector Saba Karim lashed out at young Indian pacer Ashdeep Singh for bowling five no balls in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka.

Arshdeep gave away 37 runs from his 2 overs in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Karim questioned Arshdeep not playing in the domestic season during his break from the Indian team. However, the ex-India selector then admitted that “the new players will make mistakes and that’s how they will learn”.

“Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing domestic cricket in between international matches? Why didn’t he play Vijay Hazare for Punjab?” Saba Karim was quoted as saying by India News.

“We have to be patient. It takes time to build a team. It’s a young team with a lot of changes. The new players will make mistakes and that’s how they will learn. It will keep going up and down for the next few days. You have to trust them,” he added.

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the T20I series in Rajkot on Saturday.

