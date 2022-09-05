INDIA

Why is LG scared of CBI probe, can’t silence our voice: AAP on legal notice

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, responding to the legal notice sent by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena over allegations of corruption against him, asked that if he had done no wrong, why is he so scared of a CBI investigation.

Issuing a statement, the AAP said: “Why does he not offer himself for independent enquiry? He should stop threatening people. He has done so much corruption in KVIC that now he is trying to stop its exposure by threatening people.”

Earlier in the day, Saxena has sent legal notice to the AAP and its leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and others for levelling “false allegations” against him, spreading “fake news”, and a “motivated propaganda” to malign his image.

The APP leaders had recently claimed that the LG is involved in a scam during demonetization in 2016, citing a purported scam of Rs 1400 crore by KVIC under Saxena’s Chairmanship.

However, the AAP in the statement said that their voice can not be silenced. “But he cannot silence our voice. We will keep raising our voice against corruption. We have zero tolerance against corruption,” the statement read.

