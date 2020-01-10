Why is opposition is not allowed to visit J&K, asks Cong

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday questioned the Modi government on the move of sending 36 Union Ministers to Jammu and Kashmir while opposition leaders barred from visiting the Union Territory.

“… Ostensibly 36 Union Ministers have been instructed to blitzkrieg Jammu and Kashmir btwn Jan 18 th -23 rd 2020.51 visits in Jammu,8 planned forSrinagar.If this is correct why should opposition be debarred from J&K?,” party leader Manish Tewari said in a tweet.

This will be the first of kind visit by so many Union Ministers since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and was bifurcated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Union Home Ministry is coordinating the visit of the Council of Ministers.

The group of Central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir, including sensitive areas in the Valley, starting January 18.

The ministers will visit different districts in both the UTs between January 18 and January 24.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishen Reddy, has written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, informing him about the scheduled visits.

