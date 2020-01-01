Canindia News

Why is Rhea Chakraborty still in jail, asks Kanika Dhillon

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE09

Author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Monday expressed concern over actress Rhea Chakraborty still being in jail.

“While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play… how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!” tweeted Kanika, tagging the official account of the National Commission for Women.

Kanika’s tweet comes at a time when the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team has stated that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide, ruling out murder.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty are among the 20 persons who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of the probe surrounding the drugs angle linked with Sushant’s death case. The siblings are currently in judicial custody till October 6.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Twitter war: Team Kangana alleges Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at her, called her ‘mad’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Former lover Rhea Chakraborty pens moving note for late Sushant Singh Rajput

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More