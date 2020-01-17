Why Jabalpur celebrating Nadda’s elevation as BJP chief

Jabalpur, Jan 20 (IANS) The elevation of Jagat Prakash Nadda as new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, in New Delhi on Monday, has Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in a festive mood.

Nadda’s wife, spouse Mallika Nadda, comes from an illustrious political family of Jabalpur. His mother-in-law Jaysahree Banerjee has represented the town both in the Assembly as well as Parliament.

She was a member of 13th Lok Sabha from Jabalpur and Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1977, 1990 and 1993. She also served as Cabinet Minister in the first non-Congress government in the state between 1977 and 1980.

Congratulating Nadda, her mother-in-law said it was a matter of pride for Jabalpur as well as Himachal Pradesh, his native state.

Nadda will visit Jabalpur on January 24. It will be his first private visit after becoming the BJP chief.

Mallika is a professor of history at the Himachal Pradesh University. A ABVP member, she was its national general secretary from 1988 to 1999.

They tied the knot in 1992.

–IANS

naidu/sdr/pcj