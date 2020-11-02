Canindia News

Why Jacqueline Fernandez is all praise for Rohit Shetty

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will soon start the shoot for Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. She says he is perhaps the first filmmaker that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema.

This is their first collaboration together.

“It’s not easy making films that entertain, make you laugh and feel good. And Rohit Shetty is perhaps the first that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema,” she shared.

“I have always enjoyed watching his films and am completely aware of the kind of hard work that goes into it. Thrilled to be working with him and I can’t wait to be on his set,” she said of the director, known for superhits such as “Singham”, “Chennai Express” and the “Golmaal” series.

After a long break owing to the pandemic, the actress is back to work. She recently finished a project in Mumbai and flew to Dharamsala on the set of “Bhoot Police”. Later, she will start shooting for “Cirkus”. She also has “Kick 2” coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Yami Gautam posts about her ‘filter-free’ mornings in the lap of Himachal

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Neha Bhasin’s new song highlights cyber bullying

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rare video shows Pierce Brosnan paying tribute to late Bond Sean Connery

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Anupam Kher’s Twitter family expands to 18.1 million

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Disney series ‘The Right Stuff’ is about the US space programme and politics

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Miss World Washington Shree Saini honored with Child Rights Champion Award

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

As Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber Gaurav, Madhavan requests Delhi Police to deliver justice

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Former Bigg Boss contestants slam Kavita Kaushik for ‘cheap’ comments on Eijaz Khan

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

You can’t be a lover boy without spreading love: Shah Rukh Khan treats fans with a video message on his birthday

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested