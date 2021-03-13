Actress Jennette McCurdy, who quit stardom a while ago, says that she was not happy with life as an actress and was not fond of the roles she did.

“I was a famous 19-year-old and making a bunch of money, and I felt like I had everything at my fingertips. But I was deeply unhappy, and I actually really resented my life because I didn’t like the projects that I was a part of,” she said on “Empty Inside” podcast, reported eonline.com.

McCurdy, who was known for her show “iCarly”, added that she was aware that children loved watching her on screen. However she was not able to identify herself with the roles she played.

“It’s a difficult thing to say because the shows that I was on were so loved by so many people and so many kids, and I hear constantly, ‘You made my childhood.’ And I think that’s great that they had that experience. But that just was not my experience, and I felt a lot of shame-that I wasn’t able to identify at the time-because I didn’t like waltzing onto an over-lit, cheesy set and shouting a line. It felt so pointless and shallow,” she said.

–IANS

anj/vnc