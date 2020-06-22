Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are undecided on baby girl’s name

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting ready to welcome their first child together. However, the couple is yet to finalise a name.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us…I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah yeah, you are her. You are that,'” the “Roar” artist said.

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in March

Perry announced her pregnancy in March at the end of the music video for her song “Never Worn White.” She and the Pirates of the Caribbean star then shared in April that they’re expecting a baby girl.

“I think he’s really excited for a little girl,” Perry said in regard to her fiancé, who is also the proud father to 9-year-old Flynn. “They say that little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl. That’s how it’s going to be. We’ll see.”

While Perry said she’s “as excited as” she can be, she also said she’s “been every emotion under the sun.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed; I’ve been anxious; I’m been happy; I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed; I’ve been all of it,” she said. “The world is just a wild time, and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it’s like, ‘Man, the world feels a little uncertain.’ And now, it really feels shaky boots.”