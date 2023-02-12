INDIA

Why LG so keen to run bulldozers over temples, asks Sisodia after files recalled

NewsWire
0
0

After Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday ordered recall of pending files of infrastructure projects from him, citing “inaction”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back, calling the allegations “baseless” and “cheap politics”.

Sisodia said: “LG’s allegations are completely baseless and cheap politics, which he does best. On one hand, he has withheld every single file of the Delhi government, on the other he is accusing us of not letting him demolish temples? The LG’s actions raise doubts over his priorities. Why is he so keen to run bulldozers over temples in Delhi?”

He said it is deeply unfortunate that the LG is choosing to play politics over such a sensitive matter that concerns dozens of old temples of Delhi. “Any decision over making any amendments to religious structures can not be taken in haste, let alone allowing them to be demolished. Is demolishing temples more important for the LG than sending government school teachers to Finland?” he asked.

“LG calls himself the ‘local guardian’ of Delhi, why doesn’t he clear projects of public interest? Approval for appointment of principals, DERC Chairman, legal counsel pending with the LG. I fold my hands and beseech the LG to let the elected government function peacefully,” Sisodia said responding to the allegations.

“The LG has held back the approval on the appointment of Principals on 244 posts and asked the department to conduct an assessment study to check whether these Principals are required in schools or not. These posts had been lying vacant for over the past five years. What kind of joke is this? It is baffling that he, despite being the LG of the national capital, has time to play petty politics but not clear public interest projects,” he said.

Sisodia demanded that the LG and his office “should stop interfering” on the work of the elected government. “There are dozens of files pending for the LG to clear, he should look into those files instead of using his position to play politics. The LG’s actions cast aspersions on his priorities.”

20230212-222801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, 6 days ahead of schedule

    Voter turnout at 1 pm: UP 39.07%, Uttarakhand 35.21% & Goa...

    Odisha Police Inspector arrested for taking bribe

    Athawale slams Nitish Kumar for his statement on liquor deaths