ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Why Manasi was initially reluctant to play mom, but ‘took it up as a challenge’

NewsWire
0
0

In actress and debutante producer Manasi Parekh’s recent release ‘Kutch Express’, she plays a teenage mother. However, she had inhibitions taking on the role at first.

‘Kutch Express’ also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Viraf Patel and ‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame Darsheel Safary. Manasi Parekh donned the producer’s hat alongwith singer husband Parthiv Gohil.

Manasi, plays a teenage mom to actor Darsheel Safary on camera for the first time.

Talking about her role, she said: “I was initially reluctant to play the mother of a teenager in the film because I feared that I would be typecast. But in an age where a Vidya Balan plays a mother to an Amitabh Bachchan, I realised that the audience ultimately connects to the story and the performance and nothing else. So I immediately jumped onto the role & took it up as a challenge.”

Manasi talks about her role: “The movie definitely revolves around the mother son relationship but with a twist. In this case, the mother is learning new things from the son and is getting awakened because of the son. So that was a beautiful relation to convey.”

20230107-140803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top 5 popular heroines on Indian TV right now

    FIR against Gauahar Khan for shooting despite being Covid positive

    Fond Memories: Puneeth Rajkumar’s nature documentary teaser wows viewers

    Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ to release on March 4