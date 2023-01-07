In actress and debutante producer Manasi Parekh’s recent release ‘Kutch Express’, she plays a teenage mother. However, she had inhibitions taking on the role at first.

‘Kutch Express’ also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Viraf Patel and ‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame Darsheel Safary. Manasi Parekh donned the producer’s hat alongwith singer husband Parthiv Gohil.

Manasi, plays a teenage mom to actor Darsheel Safary on camera for the first time.

Talking about her role, she said: “I was initially reluctant to play the mother of a teenager in the film because I feared that I would be typecast. But in an age where a Vidya Balan plays a mother to an Amitabh Bachchan, I realised that the audience ultimately connects to the story and the performance and nothing else. So I immediately jumped onto the role & took it up as a challenge.”

Manasi talks about her role: “The movie definitely revolves around the mother son relationship but with a twist. In this case, the mother is learning new things from the son and is getting awakened because of the son. So that was a beautiful relation to convey.”

